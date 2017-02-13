INEC begins preparations for 2019 elections

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission said on Monday that it had begun preparations for the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters in Abuja that the early preparation was to guard against INEC being pressed by time.

The current All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has barely 26 months left in its four-year tenure.

The INEC boss was at the National Assembly to defend the electoral umpire’s 2017 budget.

The committee is chaired by a member of the All Progressives Congress from Gombe State, Mrs. Aisha Dukku.

Yakubu said a “strategic plan” for the elections had been drawn up and was being fine-tuned to ascertain the financial implications of the polls.

Presidential, National Assembly and governorship polls will be held in 2019.

House of Assembly elections will also be held in the states.

Yakubu informed lawmakers that the strategic plan was being discussed at the various levels of government, particularly the Executive Arm.

He explained that part of the plan was to work out the budget for the elections, beginning with a supplementary request to be submitted to the National Assembly later this year.

Yakubu added that in 2018, there would be a full budget for the 2019 polls in addition to the regular budget of the commission.

He said, “At this point, we cannot put a figure on the budget for the elections (2019) until we complete the process of validating the strategic plan.

“Therefore, we are likely to approach the executive and the National Assembly for supplementary budget in this 2017.

“The supplementary aspect should incorporate something for the elections and in 2018, we will have it in the main proposals.”

The Budget Office had given INEC N45bn to run its services this year.

Yakubu said N20.9bn of the figure would go into personnel costs, while another N19.1bn was proposed for elections that would be conducted this year.

The sum of N2.3bn was captured for the commission’s capital projects.

He said, Fortunately, we do not have many elections this year.

“Apart from Anambra State, where there will be a governorship election, there are no numerous elections.”

In 2016, the commission spent close to N24bn on 165 re-run and other elections across the Federation.

However, some members observed that INEC should have submitted a full budget for the 2019 elections this year as against its plan for a supplementary request.

“There are usually issues with supplementary budget and the delays.

“I wish you would have started this (full budget) with the 2017 budget”, a member from Rivers State, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, said.

Yakubu was also asked to clarify INEC’s position on the use of the National Identity Card for voting in 2019.

He replied that using the ID card might not feasible in 2019 because the Office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had yet to complete the ongoing harmonisation of all data bases in the country.

He explained that there was a policy direction on bringing all the agencies with individual data bases together to harmonise them with the national ID Card.”

He said, “That process has not been concluded.

“INEC today has the largest data base in the country with 70million registered voters.

“That is a huge figure, much larger than when you talk about the population of many African countries put together.”

A member from Nasarawa State, Mr. Gaza Jonathan, said though INEC’s strategic plan was commendable, he believed Yakubu should have started his consultations from the National Assembly.

“We are the elected representatives of the people.

“Those in the executive are mostly appointed officers. You have to start talking with the representatives of the people first on whatever plan you have for elections,” Jonathan told Yakubu.