Biafran group declares self-defense under UN charter

Disturbed by the incessant killings of Biafrans and pro-Biafran agitators by security agents, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen, the Biafra National Guard (BNG) has declared self-defense urging all the indigenous people, citizens of Biafra to defend and protect their lives and properties.

The group called on the people of the region to use everything in their powers to defend their lives from all the enemies aggressive and invasion based on the United Nations Charter of Article 51 that supports the rights of self defense indigenous people.

In a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BNG, Mr. Ruben Okoro, alleged that since 1999 when Chief Uwazuruike started the struggle till date over 20, 000 Biafra freedom fighters have been killed the security agents.

He noted that since leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested in 2015, over 3000 members were killed and many remanded in prisons, saying that “death to any pro-Biafra agitators, is a death to all of us”.

According to Okoro, “We have implemented all the guidelines from the United Nations, Organization of Emerging African State, African Union and European Union parliament. We have devised peaceful approach and methodology of our Biafra self-determination like non-violent means of general strikes, economic boycotts, work action, peaceful demonstration and rallies, law suits, civil disobedience etc in order to restore our Biafra lost sovereignty which Nigerian government neglected or rejected instead, they kill or arrest and dump us in prisons everyday”.

“Apart from 21 Biafra agitators they detained for the past 10 years in Onitsha and Awka prisons without trial since 2007 whom we are calling for their discharge and acquitted and others who have been detention across the country. Now the Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen are still killing our Biafran peoples, destroy our farmland, rape our women and girls at Enugu and Delta states without arresting and prosecuting the culprits” he stated.

“From today henceforth since we all Biafran citizens are not protected. We have no other options than to defend ourselves. We BNG officers have urged you all Biafrans to rise up and exercise, utilize and implement this our global and international rights of self defense to defend ourselves now by any means at your reach because nobody is monopoly of violent. Biafrans self defense will not push you to look for trouble, Nigerians; self defense does not mean that we the peace loving Biafrans are looking for another civil war rather its our means of fulfilling and implementing Biafran adage of ‘live and let live,” Okoro declared.

He continued: “So, let you all Biafran farmers, defend yourselves and all your farmlands, you all Biafran traders, defend yourselves and all your markets, you all Biafran pastors, defend all your people in the churches, you all Biafran freedom fighters, come together in unity of purpose in coalition and in alliance be your brothers keeper and defend yourselves, you Biafran military and paramilitary and lawmakers that are still serving Nigerian government, defend yourselves. So Biafrans everywhere please defend your lives and properties” he stated.