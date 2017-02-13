Kidnapping: Military to invade Lagos, Ogun creeks again

Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, says it will soon commence a military action on creeks in Lagos and Ogun states, adding that they are being used as criminal hideouts.

It said the new offensive would help in further reducing the tide of kidnapping in the region.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said that the military would not leave the creeks to the criminals, urging Nigerians to support with timely information.

The kidnappers had launched another attack on Isheri North Estate in Lagos State on Thursday, during which the estate secretary, Dayo Adekoya, was abducted, and three security guards killed.

The DHQ spokesman, Abubakar, said areas identified to be dominated by criminal gangs were under military watch.

He said, “We are working round-the-clock with other security agencies to maintain peace and eliminate any threat to security.

“We will act where and when necessary, not only in Lagos and Ogun, but other identified areas, which are prevalent or dominated by criminal gangs such as kidnappers, terrorists or militants.

“We will not leave any chance to criminals any where they are gathered. We urge our citizens to support with timely information to nip their evil plans in the bud.

“The Operation Awatse is a joint task force deployed to take care of the activities of militants and vandals around the creek of Lagos and Ogun states. It has been doing a good thing there.

“Last year, we struck and destroyed quite a number of camps and eliminated many of the criminals. So, there is a need to use other more proactive measures to secure our citizens, and curb illegalities.

“We will do it because national interest is paramount.”

Also, the Nigerian Navy said it had put measures in place to ensure that the waterways were safe, adding that the only challenge was the largeness of the waterways.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft, Lagos State, Commodore Maurice Eno, who said this, added that navy ships had started daily patrol.

On Adekoya, it was gathered on Sunday that the family members were still negotiating with the kidnappers and had not reached any agreement.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the police were still investigating.