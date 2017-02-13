Kidnappers of Ekiti FRSC boss, wife demand N20m ransom

Advertisement

Unknown gunmen who kidnapped an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ekiti state, Oluwafemi Ojo and his wife, have demanded a ransom of 20 million Naira.

This was revealed by a family member whom the kidnappers had contacted on Sunday.

The couple were abducted on Saturday in Ogotun-Ekiti, a border town between Osun state and Ekiti southwest local government area.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 5:00 pm at a location between Ogotun and Igbara Odo, which is said to have recently become a hideout for armed robbers and kidnappers.

According to the family member who pleaded anonymity, the couple were traveling inside a navy blue Honda Accord car belonging to Oluwafemi’s elder brother, Oluwadare, who is also an FRSC officer serving in neighboring Ondo state.

While the kidnappers dragged Oluwafemi and his wife into the bush, they spared the elder brother (Oluwadare).

Oluwafemi, his wife and elder brother, Oluwadare were said to have visited their hometown, Ogotun on the fateful Saturday.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness revealed that some residents were robbed of their money and other personal effects before the couple were abducted.

The family has however pleaded that the abductors release the couple without any conditions.

Reports say that in the last five months, criminals who sometimes disguise themselves as Army and Police officers had killed not less than six residents in Ogotun and adjoining settlements.

They have therefore called on the government and security agencies to come to their rescue.

Efforts to get a reaction from the state Police spokesperson, Alberto Adeyemi, had proved futile.