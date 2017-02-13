Advertisement

Trump to speak with President Buhari

Reports indicate that the American President, Donald Trump, may be having a telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, who is still on vacation in London.

The telephone conversation billed for 3.45 pm, has been confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina.

This is the first time Mr Trump would be speaking to any African leader since assumption of office.

It is not clear what the conversation will center on, but the two leaders may be taking a look at the travel ban contained in Trump’s executive order and how it may affect Nigeria and the United States who have enjoyed good relations over the years.

The American President has since been putting calls to other world leaders to innunciate his action plans towards the eradication of terrorism in America.

