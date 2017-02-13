Ajimobi assures corps members of adequate security in Oyo

Advertisement

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday assured corps members posted to the state for their one year mandatory service of adequate security and enhanced welfare.

Ajimobi, represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Adeyemo, gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Batch “B’’ Stream II orientation course at the NYSC Camp in Iseyin.

The governor also advised the corps members to be security conscious in view of the security challenges facing the country.

He called on the management of NYSC and all stakeholders to ensure that the corps members were properly groomed, tutored and monitored during the period of their service.

Ajimobi assured them of excellent hospitability of the government and good people of the state.

“I urge you to study and appreciate the culture, tradition of the people where you will serve, ensure you adapt positively to the values of your host communities.

“Be fully involved in the socioeconomic development of the community where you are posted to; shun all acts that can tarnish the image of the scheme,” the governor advised.

Earlier, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, the state NYSC Coordinator, advised the corps members to showcase the skills they learnt during the orientation course.

Anidobi urged them to embrace the state government’s agriculture initiative project and complement the government’s effort to make food available in the state.

She implored the employers of corps members to show keen interest in securing their lives and property.

“The corps members will perform more effectively and efficiently if their basic needs and security are adequately taking care,” the coordinator said.

She thanked the people of Iseyin for their warm reception and the state government for the support given to the NYSC in the state.