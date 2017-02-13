Shun nepotism, corruption – Obaseki tells NYSC members

Advertisement

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to avoid nepotism and corruption which were challenges in the society.

Obaseki gave the advice in Benin, at the closing ceremony of the 2017 NYSC Batch “B” Stream II orientation course.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shuaibu, charged the corps members to be hardworking, dedicated, patriotic and committed to improving the lives of people they come across.

He urged them to integrate themselves with the people in the rural areas and respect the culture of their host communities.

Obaseki said Edo people are hospitable and very accommodating, assuring the corps members that they would enjoy their stay in the state.

The governor urged them to contribute their quota through Community Development Services (CDS), which at the end of their service year could qualify them for state honours.

He appealed to employees not to turn down corps members posted to serve with them.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Abdulahi Yusuf, while presenting the 2230 members, said 75 percent of them had been posted to various educational institutions.

He said that others, such as doctors, paramedics and lawyers, were posted to rural areas.

Yusuf urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme in their places of primary assignment.