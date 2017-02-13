Advertisement

$15m Saga: Court adjourns Patience Jonathan’s suit to March 6

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned to March 6 the suit filed by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking to un-freeze bank accounts she says belong to her.

The judge adjourned the matter following requests for more time by some of the defence counsel – those representing companies linked to Mrs. Jonathan – to study the case.

Mrs. Jonathan had sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after the agency froze the bank accounts containing a total of $15 million.

She is demanding $200 million as damages.

