God will disappoint those who wish Buhari dead – Cleric

Advertisement

Apostle Daniel Aguocha of Divine Solutions With Favours Assembly, Kaduna, on Sunday led a prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari`s sound health.

The priest appealed to God to elongate the President`s life with good health to enable him fulfil his God-assigned assignments.

Aguocha led the prayer during a thanks giving service in honour of Mr Charles Uka, a civil servant and a member of the Church, who turned 58 years.

He said that no man can cut shot the life span of President Buhari until he fulfilled what God had ordained him to accomplish on earth.

‘‘I assure you that God shall disappoint those who wish the President death before his time.

‘‘God shall replenish his health and he will be with us until his time is right, ’’ he said.

Advertisement

He assured Nigerians that better days lay ahead in spite of the current hardship being experienced across the nation.

The clergy urged the people to be patient, adding that things would get better at the appointed time.

‘‘What is expected of us is to intensify our prayers for God to increase the strength, health and wisdom of our leaders to lead us well, ’’ he said.

He called on parents to inculcate good habits and entrench noble character in their children, to grow and become useful to themselves, their communities and the nation.

Uka explained that he was in the Church to thank God for keeping him thus far.

He equally urged Nigerians to be grateful to their leaders and pray for their success for the good of all.