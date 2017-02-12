NANS asks EFCC, ICPC to probe Umudike varsity VC

Advertisement

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on anti-graft agencies to commenced investigation of the current Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Francis Otunta, over alleged maladministration.

The President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, made the call on Friday in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related Offences Commission.

He was accompanied by over 100 protesters to drop the petition at the Headquarters of EFCC and ICPC, where he asked government to also investigate contracts awarded by the VC when he was the Rector of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

NANS, which had recently said it stood by its earlier demand for the resignation of Otunta, within seven days over alleged gross incompetence and maladministration, later gave him “four days to quit or face serious mass protest.”

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Resign Now! Concentrate on defending the allegations against you” and “FG, save our educational institutions from corrupt administrators.”

The VC, the protesters alleged, had pending case instituted against him at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki.

Obasi said the protesters did not come to seek financial reward, adding that the students were ready to volunteer their supports against corruption in the institutions of higher learning in the country.

Other actions taken by the embattled VC, he alleged, include stopping the Senate-approved post graduate programmes in some colleges and departments; compulsory payment of N1,500 for student and staff identity cards; compulsory levy of N5,000 for ICT.

ICPC’s Head of Intelligence and Security, Mrs. Patience Osaye, appealed to the protesters to relax their protest stressing that demands of the protesters would “be presented to management of the commission.”

The ICPC’s Director of Administration, Nathaniel Baku, acknowledged a copy of the petition, on behalf of its chairman, Ekpo Nta.

He said the commission will read through the petition and take best action.

“You know we are partners in this fight against corruption. We are working on system of the institution to fight corruption,” Baku added.