Group urges new Ohanaeze leaders to remain apolitical

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has urged the new Ohanaeze leadership to remain apolitical in its approach to unity and socio-economic development of Igbo land.

The President of the group, Comrade Augustine Chukwudum, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu.

Chukwudum noted that the enormous task facing Ohanaeze needed a clear departure from politics and power-struggle as well as affiliation to any political party.

“We urged the new executives of Ohanaeze to maintain the non-partisan stand of the group.

“They should ensure that the organisation stands for equity and justice while shunning political alignment, patronage and promotion.

“Ohanaeze should be the rallying point of the entire Igbo race within the country and in Diaspora,’’ he said.

The NUF boss also called on the people of Igbo to give maximum support to the Chief Nnia Nwodo led administration to succeed.

“We believe that Ohanaeze Ndigbo with Chief Nnia Nwodo at the helm of affair is equal to the task.

“We implore the new executives to use their expertise in different fields in collaborating with stakeholders in attracting investment to the Igbo speaking areas of the country,’’ he added.