You are bad Muslims – Saraki slams extremists

The President of the Senate Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described all those who obstruct peace in the name of Islam as bad Muslims.

Saraki, the Turakin Ilorin spoke in Ilorin on Saturday at the formal closing ceremony of the 31st National Quranic Memorisation Competition.

He expressed pleasure to have been part of the gathering and the celebration adding that Allah would reward all the participants.

He however charged the participants not to stop at only memorising the Holy Book but to go further by preaching the words of God.

The President of the Senate enjoined all participants to take note of some key teachings of the Holy Books: morality, justice, equity, love, compassion and respect for elders.

“Use your knowledge of the Quran to let the world know that those who discourage people from acquiring education are not good Muslims.

“Let the world know that those who obstruct the peace of the world do not represent Islam.

“Let the world know that our Holy Prophet lived peacefully with Christians and Jews.

“He taught us to even emulate him. That is the essence of Hadiths. If we have taken to the words of Prophet Muhammmed (saw), there would have been peace and development in our country and the world over,” he said.

While commending the participants drawn from 33 states in Nigeria, Saraki assured that the National Assembly would never pass any law that would stifle the practice of any religion in Nigeria.

He said that the holy books talk about the responsibility and burden of leadership which is why leaders must be responsible as they have a lot to account for before Allah.

“It is true that all of us are in one position of leadership or the other. We are leaders at various levels and we will be held accountable.

“Even as a follower, we will be held accountable on whether we have played our role in making our leaders lead with the fear of Allah.

“I also want to assure you that the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general will not enact any law that will stifle the freedom of worship.

“We will always work to ensure that people can freely practice their religion without fear,” he said.

Saraki used the opportunity of the gathering to call on the Ulammahs to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me use the opportunity of the gathering of distinguished members of the Ulammahs to ask that you all pray for our President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“May Almighty Allah continue to give him good health, the wisdom and know how to lead this country in peace and to prosperity.

“Also, pray for our country to have peace, unity, economic prosperity and political stability and general development,” he said.