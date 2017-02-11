Saraki urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari

Advertisement

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, called on Nigerians to pray for good health and wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki also said there was the need for prayers for the peace, unity, economic prosperity, political stability and general development of the country.

The Senate President said this in his address during the formal closing ceremony for the 31st National Quranic Memorisation Competition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, quoted the Senate President as also saying that the legislature would continue to “work to ensure that people can freely practice their religion without fear.”

He added that the National Assembly would not enact any law that will “stifle the freedom of worship” in the country.

Saraki said, “Let me use the opportunity of the gathering of distinguished members of the Ulammahs to ask that you all pray for our President, Muhammadu Buhari. May Almighty Allah continue to give him good health, the wisdom and know how to lead this country in peace and to prosperity.

“Also, pray for our country to have peace, unity, economic prosperity and political stability and general development.

“I also want to assure you that the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general will not enact any law that will stifle the freedom of worship.

“We will always work to ensure that people can freely practice their religion without fear.”