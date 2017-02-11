Edo RTEAN elects new officials, promise to partner Obaseki

Advertisement

The Edo chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), weekend has expressed commitment that the new Leadership on board would partner Edo State government in the area of revenue collection.

The Newly sworn in state Chairman of the body Mr Sunday Erahon, stated this in Benin shortly after he emerged at a well attended election.

It would be recalled that the former chairman, Mr Osakpamwan Eriyo, who had been the state chairman of the union for over eight years, was unceremoniously removed by the national body following his incarceration.

The former chairman have tried to fight back, with his alleged factionalisation of the transport union in Edo.

However, the new chairman, while speaking with journalists after the the election, debunked the claim that the union is factionallised.

He alleged that the union, under the Osakpamwan, was more or less ran, not like an association, but a “personal enterprise” noting that the union remain one and intact, and under his leadership.

“I don’t want to retrospect in the problems of the past, because that era belonged to another person. This is a new RTEAN.

“The new RTEAN will be different from what we had before. What we had before was like a personal enterprise.

“The RTEAN we had before was not ran like an association. We are beginning to build this new RTEAN collectively. This one will be ran for the benefit of all the members and not for one person.”

As for the government, he said the transport union would work in synergy with the present state government for the mutual benefit of both the government and association.

“We will do everything that would make the government to see us in good light,” he declared.

Erahon concluded saying, “Given my background and orientation, a new RTEAN that will fight, not for personal gain, but benefit of all, has berthed in Edo.

Efforts made to reach the former chairman on this development failed, as he neither respond to his phone calls, nor reply to messages sent to his phone.