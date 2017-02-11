Suspected cultists attack police station in Edo, free detainees

Advertisement

Armed men, suspected to be cultists, have attacked a police station in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State and freed two of their colleagues in detention.

It was learnt that the attackers had gained access to the police station located in Ibillo after disguising as relatives of their colleagues on February 2, 2017.

They were said to have shot sporadically, killing a woman in the process.

The attackers were said to have successfully freed their colleagues and run away.

Confirming the report, State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said that the freed suspects had been arrested for alleged rape.

He said, “Two rapists were arrested at Ibillo and unknown to the police, the suspects were cultists. Their members went to the police station.

“But the police did not know they were there to rescue their members. There was sporadic shooting and an innocent lady was hit and killed.”

Gwandu, who spoke while briefing journalists on Friday, disclosed that some of the attackers were later arrested on February 8.

He also said that more policemen had been deployed in the affected police station to prevent a recurrence.

“Police are still mopping up the area. The area is a border town and we have the influx of misguided elements,” the CP added.