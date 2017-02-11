FGGC alumni protest against DSS attack on teachers

Advertisement

Old students of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar, Cross River State, have registered their discontent over the brutalisation of some teachers of the school.

It was learnt that the alumni were making moves to write to the relevant government authorities to ensure that the operatives were punished accordingly.

This is just as the lawyer, First Baba Isa, who is handling the case on behalf of the affected teachers, reinstated his commitment to see through the matter until justice was done.

It had been reported that some Senior Secondary School 3 pupils forced Junior Secondary School pupils to sweep their (SS3) classroom while classes had commenced.

A Civic Education teacher, Mr. Owai Owai, flogged the SSS 3 pupils for the act, but one of them reportedly resisted the punishment and called her parent, Mrs. Asuquo, a DSS official, on the telephone.

Asuquo reportedly stormed the school with her colleagues, shooting indiscriminately. They reportedly flogged Owai, and other teachers, who attempted to caution them.

The lawyer had petitioned the Federal Ministry of Education, the DSS, as well as Nigeria Police, while teachers had protested against the brutality at the Cross River State House of Assembly and the Governor’s Office.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mrs. Priscillia Ihuoma, had said, “We are taking the right course. The principal has made her report and the authorities are investigating it.”

Five DSS operatives were said to have been detained.

The lawyer said the school’s alumni had also condemned the attack and were ready to support him in ensuring the operatives were brought to book.

He said, “Alumni of FGGC and Unity Schools are organising themselves to lend their support. I hope they get their act together soon and lend their support. We need that support lest this matter is swept off when we come face to face with the higher financial and connection power of the opponents.”

The lawyer stated that he would not let any challenge to deter him from pursuing the case to a logical end, urging support from members of the public.

“I am still submitting petitions to relevant authorities, including the international community. We are being slowed down due to finances, but I will not give up. Justice must be done.

“Let’s stand with our teachers and demand justice. Lend your voice. Keep sharing. Keep shouting. This time around, we must be heard,” he said.