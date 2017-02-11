Hoodlums destroy military base foundation in Kaduna

Advertisement

The foundation for the military base in Kafanchan, the southern part of Kaduna State has been destroyed by unidentified hoodlums, barely one week after the foundation was laid.

The Governor of the state, Nasiru El-Rufai in a statement through his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, described the situation as “unfortunate, and further confirmed that the conflict entrepreneurs are determined to create obstacles and setback, to the stabilisation and peace building efforts of the state and Federal Government.

“I received the news with shock over the unfortunate destruction of foundation laid for the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna.

‘‘The very structure we erected to establish the long-awaited Army Barracks to assist promotion of peace and end the decades of senseless blood-shedding, in the southern part of Kaduna State.

“The situation is unfortunate, condemnable and a setback to the government’s communal stabilization and peace building efforts, but we will not be deterred.

‘‘We urge our people that cherish peaceful coexistence, to continue to be resilient, focused and resolute in overcoming antics of forces of darkness and evil.

‘‘Those that did this are determined to derail the contributions of the security agencies, having failed to spread their tentacles of hate, bigotry and penchant for divisiveness.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to all men and women of conscience to remain firm and optimistic, while the government in collaboration with security agencies, civil society, religious and traditional institutions will continue to work assiduously for peace and security of life and property.

“Finally, all those that have their hands in the destruction of this structure will not go free.

‘‘The security agencies will fish out the perpetrators, and those found to be involved, or engaged in omissions that led to the destruction of public property will be brought to justice without fear or favour.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai and Governor El-Rufai had last week laid the foundation for the establishment of the Battalion at Ungwan Yashi area of Zangon Kataf Local Government as a response to the incessant killings occurring in Southern Kaduna, since 1980.