Advertisement

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill two policemen, detainee

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill two policemen, detainee
Advertisement

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi, killing two policemen and a detainee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the bandits invaded the police station at about 1 a.m. and opened fire on policemen on duty, killing them, alongside a detainee.

The heavily armed hoodlums, said to be about 10, later set the station ablaze and proceeded to the house of Sadiq Obomi, Chairman, Eika Community Development Association, and killed him.

Advertisement

The State Commissioner of Police, Abdulahi Chafe, confirmed the incident, promising to provide details later.

However, a resident of Eika community, who is also a member of a local vigilante group, told NAN that the gunmen came in two vehicles and started shooting into the air as they made their way to the police station.

He said that the gunmen later escaped after the operation, which he said, lasted almost two hours.

Security men have been deployed to the community to maintain peace.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.