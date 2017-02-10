Enugu govt to adopt town unions as its fourth tier govt

Advertisement

The Enugu State Government says it will adopted town unions as fourth tier of government in its efforts to develop the rural communities.

The Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Poverty Reduction, Mr Obinna Mbaeke, made this known in an interview in Enugu on Friday.

According to him, the essence of the town unions is for development to trickle down to rural communities.

He said the government needed to know the needs of the rural dwellers and address them so that poverty could be eradicated.

“We are planning a town hall meeting where we identify needs that have not been met, so that strategies can be put in place to ensure that poverty is reduced drastically.

“People should partner and ask questions when and where necessary so as to be involved in what government is doing. The first empowerment is to know what the government is doing and having access to the government.

“Freedom of Information Law has been passed, so people can ask questions on any government policy or programmes from any commissioner,” he said.

Mbaeke restated the determination of the present administration to do everything within its resources to reduce poverty among its citizens.

He said the state government had done well with the neighbourhood watch association to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner also said that the state government revitalised the security outfit to ensure that people could go about their businesses in the state.