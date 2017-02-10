10 communities appeal to Nasarawa govt for power supply

Advertisement

Ten communities in Lafia North Development Area of Nasarawa State on Friday appealed to the government to provide them with electricity to boost their socio-economic activities.

Mr Agule Christopher, the Spokesman for the communities, made the appeal when members of the communities paid a courtesy visit to Alhaji Ibrahim Alkali, a member representing Lafia North Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

Christopher listed the 10 communities to include Ashige, Ashangwa, Zagyo, Sabon Gidan, kirife, Gidan mai Akuya, Agyaragu Kwaro, Kurmin gogo, Yelwa and Kantsakuwa.

He said that the provision of electricity would discourage rural-urban migration, reduce crime and improve the standard of living of the people.

“We are here to express our happiness to you for equal and quality representation at the state house of assembly.

“And we will continue to be loyal and supportive to you and the State Government to enable you succeed.

“We also appeal to you look in to our problem, especially to step down electricity from Adogi community to our communities in order to reduce our suffering and better our standard of living.

“The importance of provision of infrastructural facilities like electricity in any community cannot be over-emphasised, apart from bringing speedy development, it reduces youth restiveness and poverty.

“Also the provision of power supply will also reduce crime, discourages rural-urban migration as well as improve standard of living of the people,’’ he said.

Christopher said the absence of electricity in their communities had hindered socio-economic growth and standard of living.

He said the commitments of the communities to continue to support the state government policies and programmes in order to enjoy dividend of democracy for the overall development.

Earlier, Alkali (PDP, Lafia North) and the Minority Leader of the House, assured the communities that he would channel their complaints to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

“I will continue to embark on projects and programmes that have direct bearing on your lives and the people of the state’’, he said.

He urged members of the communities to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to live in peace irrespective of their ethnic, religion and political affiliation.