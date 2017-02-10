95% of NYSC members in Sokoto to serve in school – Coordinator

Advertisement

No fewer than ninety five percent (95%) of the Batch B Stream 2 members of the National Youth Service Corps Members (NYSC) posted to Sokoto state will be deployed to serve in schools across the state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has disclosed.

Musa Abubakar, who is the Sokoto State Coordinator of NYSC instead that, the decision was part of their contribution to the success of State of Emergency declared on the Sokoto Education sector.

Speaking when the NYSC State Coordinator, Musa Abubakar, alongside management staff of the scheme paid a courtesy call on governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday, Musa added that, Sokoto remain one of the very few states that has never failed in paying monthly stipends to corps members.

Musa, who noted that, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal remained a role model who will always continue to inspire the Nigerian youths, opined that, the governor is one individual that is diligent, developmentally minded and strives to ensure justice is done at all levels.

Recall that, 2529 corps members of the Batch B Stream 2 are currently undergoing their orientation in Sokoto.

And if over 90 percent of the corps members are to be posted to schools, it goes to mean, no fewer than 2000 will serve in schools across the state.

Respoending, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal admitted that, the NYSC scheme remained a very veritable platform for national cohesion.

Tambuwal insisted that they will try to make corps members serving in Sokoto to not only feel at home but also be at home.

The governor urged corps members to organize extra moral classes in their respective primary places of assignment with the assurance that, kt will, be inceticized.

Tambuwal appreciated the decision of the State NYSC Coordinator to post over 90 percent of corps members to schools across the state, saying, such gesture will not only support the state’s challenge of qualified staff but also relieve them.