Michael Okpara varsity matriculates 5,615 students

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, on Friday matriculated 5,615 students for various academic programmes, the Vice Chancellor, Francis Otunta, has said.

Mr. Otunta, who said this at the 24th matriculation of the university, noted that the figure covered the university’s quota of 4,300 plus a 30 per cent attrition value decided by the Senate.

He expressed delight that in spite of the closure of some departments in the university by the National Universities Commission, they were able to meet the quota allotted to the institution.

He said that it was also gratifying that the university’s admission process was adjudged as one devoid of racketeering and other unwholesome practices.

The vice chancellor said that the institution was rapidly evolving as a centre of excellence, where training, research and community service were pursued to achieve national development goals.

He urged the new students to abide by the rules and guidelines spelt by the university to promote orderly conduct and peaceful co-existence within the community.

He said that although the university provided a lot of freedom, the students were presumed to be adults capable of self-control and ability to take decisions independently.

“However, this freedom is exercised within the ambit of the regulations governing the university. I call on the new students to shun anti-social behaviour, like, examination malpractices and cultism.

“This university has zero tolerance for cultism and will never condone examination malpractices.

“Cultism is a social menace that has eaten deep into the fabrics of the society and serve as a breeding ground for criminal elements in society.

“Shun cultism, our university has no space, no place and no tolerance for cultists in its entirety,” he said.

He warned against indecent dressing by students, saying that measures have been initiated to enforce the institution’s dress code.

Mr. Otunta said the university was also taking steps to check prostitution among female students.

“The unwholesome act of prostitution is usually indulged-in either for pecuniary interest or to hoodwink the lecturers into awarding undeserved marks to students,” he said.