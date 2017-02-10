Osinbajo gives assurance of development in Niger Delta

Advertisement

The acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has assured the Niger Delta region of the Federal Government’s readiness to genuinely draw a roadmap, that will lead to the peace and development of oil producing states.

The acting President, who is on a one day visit to Bayelsa State made this known in Yenagoa, the state capital.

After commissioning a new built Helicopter, Prof. Osinbajo proceeded to the secretariat of the Traditional Rulers Council, where he was received by the first class traditional rulers in the state.

Advertisement

However, the chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council and Amayanabo of Twon Brass, HRM king Alfred Diete-Spiff, while welcoming Prof Osinbajo, explained the reasons behind the ongoing activism in the Niger Delta that is now commonly referred to as militancy.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, told Prof. Osinbajo that in spite of all the underlying issues regarding pipeline vandalism and the agitations for resource control, Bayelsa state remains the most peaceful state in the region.