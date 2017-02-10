FG distributes relief materials to IDPs in Nasarawa

Advertisement

The Federal Government on Friday distributed relief materials worth three million naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nasarawa State.

At the distribution exercise in Lafia, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Hajiya Sadiya Faruck, said the gesture was to reduce the hardship of the IDPs.

The commissioner, who was represented on the occasion by the Assistant Director, Field Operations, Bello Mohammed, called for proper utilisation of the items.

She said the IDPs were indigenes of Taraba State, who were displaced as a result of the sectional crisis that had affected the state since 2013.

Advertisement

“The gesture is the Federal Government’s response to mitigate the suffering of the IDPs. The government is giving similar support to IDPs in all the states affected by the crisis,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the commissioner as saying at the event.

Faruck listed the items distributed to include grains, cloths, shoes, drugs and educational materials.

The state Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the support.

Al-Makura, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Abdullahi, assured that the state government would ensure judicious utilisation of the items.