EFCC seizes 6 Niger Delta militants’ property over alleged diversion of N3bn Amnesty funds

Some influential Niger Delta militants who allegedly diverted up to N3 billion meant for the payment of stipends to no fewer than 1,500 ex-militants in the Niger Delta, have had their property confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC began investigating the militant leaders quietly following series of petitions against them by the aggrieved beneficiaries, who were allegedly shortchanged by the suspects, now under watch by the anti-graft agency.

A top official of the agency said yesterday that the suspects, comprising former militants and bankers who allegedly facilitated the diversion of the funds, were still being investigated by operatives of the commission in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The source explained that six of the property so far traced to the unnamed suspects were, yesterday, taken over in two separate estates in Benin City, Edo State, while some of the property were seized in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the source, five of the property, all bungalows, were attached at Banker’s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin City, while the last one was attached at Ogbighoko Quarters, Benin City.

Other items recovered in Yenagoa, comprise a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.