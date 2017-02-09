90% of NYSC members lost to frequent traveling road accidents – DG

Advertisement

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that over 90% of its serving members die in frequent road traveling accidents.

It, therefore, cautioned corps members to avoid frequent road traveling particularly during their primary assignments.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier-General Sule Zakari Kazaure, who made this known at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State while addressing corps members at the orientation camp, said: “it is very painful to see over the years that corps members often die on frequent road traveling, and we have observed that over 90% of the serving corps members are killed either on ghastly motor accident, or otherwise because of their frequent road traveling.”

Represented by Chief Frank Okey Ekpunobi, Director, Corps Mobilization at NYSC headquarters Abuja, he also warned the members not to keep their health challenges secret.

He stressed that in the past, corps members prevaricate when they are faced with serious health challenges and in the end die of the ailment.

Noting that those calling for the scrapping of the NYSC were not informed of the service scheme, Kazaure explained that since its establishment in 1973, it has trained over 2.2 million persons who have contributed meaningfully to the development of the country.

He said: “Those calling for the scrapping of NYSC are not informed of its services, it is a period of sober reflection within one year, corps members will rediscover themselves, and be useful to the Nigeria society,”

He urged the corps members to assist host communities during their primary assignments through personal and contributive initiatives.

On unemployment, the DG lamented the absence of self-reliance among youths, disclosing that the scheme had commenced skills acquisition for corps members who after their service can make themselves useful, rather than chasing white collar jobs.

He called on corps members to eschew lobbing for relocation during their service year.

“We will grant relocation to corps members on genuine health challenges, others and not lobbing for frivolities,” he remarked.

He disclosed that over the years, the scheme had uncovered fictitious letters from corps members on serious health challenges that are never genuine.

Kazaure also warned corps members to desist from all forms of indiscipline that could exposed them to sanctions. He threatened that corps members found wanting during the service year would be sanctioned.

He added: “We are appealing to the state and local governments to do more lodges for the NYSC members and we commend the FG for doing a lot to reduce the security challenges.”

Earlier, the state co-ordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Benjamin Ayodele Omotade, commended that state government for providing the scheme suitable environment for its orientation, adding there had not been recorded cases of sickness or death.

He however appealed to the Director-General to ensure the scheme lacks adequate facilities.