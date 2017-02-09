Advertisement

EFCC quizzes Arik chairman Arumemi-Ikhide

Arik Air chairman, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, visited Arik Air’s head office and quizzed its Chairman, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide.

The airline in a statement signed by its Public Relations and Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola, said Arumemi-Ikhide later visited EFCC’s Ikoyi, Lagos office for further discussions and to respond to their enquiries.

“Having satisfactorily answered the query, the chairman later left the EFCC office,” the airline said.

