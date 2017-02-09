2 tanker drivers charged for theft of N3.8m petrol

Advertisement

Two tanker drivers who allegedly stole 33,000 litres of petrol valued N3.8million was on Thursday arraigned in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.

The two accused, Sakiru Oketoye, (45) and Bukola Adegbola (30) are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and theft.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odigbo told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on Nov. 23, 2015 at about 12:00p.m. at Stallonia Depot, Kirikiri Apapa, Lagos.

He said that the duo forged the registration number of a tanker truck that was supposed to load petrol on another truck and loaded the said truck with intent to defraud.

Odigbo said that after the tanker had been loaded, the two accused drove the truck away and later claimed that the truck was hijacked from them by unknown persons.

“The tanker with registration number EKY 876 XR was supposed to load petrol at the depot but the two accused forged and placed the said registration number on their tanker.

“They later claimed that the tanker was hijacked from them with the 33,000 litres of petrol inside it, valued at N3.8million which belonged to one Solomon Oguntoye,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 285, 361 (a, b) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defence counsel, Mr Ibrahim Isah, applied for the bail of the two accused in liberal terms, saying that “they are presumed innocent until proven guilty’’.

The Magistrate, Mr Omolaja Kazeem, granted the accused N2million bail each with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must hold a managerial position in a reputable company and the other must be a land owner in the state.

Kazeem, adjourned the case to March 1.