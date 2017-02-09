Gov. Lalong tasks VIOs to step up revenue generation

Advertisement

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has appealed to Vehicle Inspection Officers to intensify efforts towards the generation of more revenue for the state.

Lalong cited the global economic meltdown and the falling price of crude oil as reasons to look inward to generate revenue.

The governor spoke when he commissioned vehicles for operations for the VIOs.

The vehicles commissioned, in Jos, included 14 Hilux vans, two towing vehicles and two vehicles for road maintenance.

Lalong charged the VIOs to make the best use of road users charges, drivers licensing and all vehicular taxes that fall within the mandate of traffic management agencies in the state to improve revenue generation in the state.

Lalong, while noting that a bill for the establishment of an agency for Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspection is with the State House of Assembly for consideration, called on road users to cooperate with the officers of the Vehicle Inspection Department.

Lalong warned officers against involving in corrupt practices as he has directed the Commissioner of Works and Transport to set up a Monitoring Unit with publicized feedback number on each of the inspection vehicles as deterrent to erring officers.

He expressed his displeasure “at the indiscriminate erection of road bumps on our major high ways by unauthorized persons”, stating the such persons will be sanctioned.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Sam Dongs, said the VIOs were able to generate N331,950,000 in 2016, as he requested that the governor should approve 15 per cent of revenue generated to finance the running of the department for efficiency and sustainability.

Dongs said the commissioning of the 14 Hilux vans, two towing vehicles and two vehicles for road maintenance will strengthen the department towards high productivity.

He however decried the shortage of manpower as he stated that the number of VIOs in the state is only 40.