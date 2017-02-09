Ortom seeks greater intervention of TETFUND in education

Advertisement

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in Abuja on Wednesday met with the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa.

During the meeting, Governor Ortom and Baffa deliberated on ways of improving tertiary education in Benue State.

Ortom who congratulated Baffa on his appointment, said the presence of TETFund in Benue State has had immense impact on the state’s institutions of higher learning.

He said the intervention of TETFund in the provision of infrastructure, which he described as outstanding, has added great value and quality to education in the state.

Governor Ortom, who informed the TETFund Executive Secretary that his administration has placed education on its priority list, disclosed that the State intends to establish schools of agriculture and engineering, calling for the intervention of the Fund to enable the state achieve the set objective.

In his response, Baffa commended Ortom for his record of achievements in the area of education, assuring him that TETFund would continue to provide intervention to tertiary institutions in the state.

He explained that institutions which follow guidelines set by the Fund get its support without delay.

He said the intervention of TETFund had trippled between 2015 and 2016 as the Fund does not discriminate between institutions owned by states and the Federal Government.