Kaduna lawmakers to begin work on controversial religious bill

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has concluded plans to commence deliberations on the controversial Religious Preaching Bill.

The executive bills which attracted public criticism, was put on hold by the lawmakers to allow more input.

The lawmakers in its preliminary sitting dissolved the adhoc committee earlier inaugurated to look into the bill.

The bill is to be substituted had been in the Assembly for almost a year where it was first referred to Joint Committee on Hajj and Islamic Affairs and Christian Matters and Pilgrimage Affairs before it was referred to an Adhoc Committee.

The committee was dissolved due to lack of capability even though the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Aliyu Abdullahi, had requested for more time.

Speaking shortly after the sitting, Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon. Nuhu Goro, told Journalists that one of the reasons the committee was dissolved is because they become skeletal due to their inability to ‎handle the aspect of the public hearing which is the basic aspect of the bill where the Committee will get inputs to be included in their reports.

“With the re constitution of the new Committee today (yesterday) by the Hon. Speaker of the House and appointing Hon. Abdullahi Maikano as the Chairman of the new Committee will encourage necessary stakeholders to come to terms, look into the bill and begin to work on it and the three weeks expected to report back to the House will be met,” he said

“I believe the public is aware of the importance of living in peace ‎and harmony and I am sure they are concerned about hate speeches and maintaining decorum,” said the lawmaker

According to him, “the bill is open and there is nothing that is hidden and the law is meant for the people and it will be governed by the people as they must contribute to making a Law and once you contribute to what you will be guided with then I believe there is no cause for alarm‎ as most of the Members have been able to go back to their various constituencies to talk with their people, all we need do is wait for the Committee to come up with their report then we will continue from there.”