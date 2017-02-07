Over 100 properties recovered from corrupt officials – ICPC

Advertisement

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday said it had seized over 100 properties from corrupt officials.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, who disclosed this at the Akwa Ibom State Anti-Corruption summit, expressed delights that the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war was gradually yielding fruits.

The summit tagged: “Transparency and Accountability; a panacea to good governance and sustainable development,” took place at the Ibom L’meridien and Golf Resort, Uyo, the state capital.

According to the ICPC chief, some of the affected properties include 62 houses seized from a female law enforcement officer.

Nta said investigation on the matter was ongoing, adding that some of the seized properties would be forfeited to the Federal Government when sufficient evidence has been adduced that the suspect acquired them fraudulently.