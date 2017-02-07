Advertisement

The Senator representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, has said that contrary to insinuations about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, he is not sick but merely exhausted by the various challenges the government is confronted with.

He told reporters at the National Assembly lobby that those spreading the rumour that President Buhari is sick missed the point.

Senator Ibrahim said that he is constantly in touch with President Buhari and was actually with him the day he left the country.

The Katsina South lawmaker said that every Nigerian is aware of the zeal and passion President Buhari came into office with.

He reeled out issues that might have taken a toll on the President including destruction of oil pipe line that reduced production to almost half, fall in oil price that affected the economy and led to recession, and the falling exchange rate that has affected the purchasing power of most Nigerian.

He said that some of those talking about the falling exchange rate fail to also talk about what led to weak Naira against the Dollar.

Senator Ibrahim who insisted that “President Buhari will soon come back” noted that there was no need for Nigerians to be unduly apprehensive “because Mr. President is not sick but exhausted by the weight of the problems the country is going through.”

Nigerians, he added, should rather continue to pray for the President to come home and continue his work to put the country in a better footing.

He said that Nigerians have the right to list what they wanted the President to do when he is back home.