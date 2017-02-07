Advertisement

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos says its members are finding it difficult to access Speed Limit Devices in the market.

Tajudeen Agbede, NURTW Chairman, Lagos Chapter, spoke on Tuesday in Lagos against the backdrop of the Federal Roads Safety Commission’s full enforcement of the use of speed limiters by commercial vehicles in the country on Feb. 1.

Agebede said that many of the union members had complained of non-availability of the devices from the inception.

“We are ready to comply with the policy, but the challenges we are facing is the non-availability of the devices.

“The union members supported the idea of using the devices in our vehicles. But government should put in place a designated place where people can have access to purchase and fix the devices,” he said.

Hyginius Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, had, however, told NAN that experts and professionals to fix the devices had been introduced to the union at various motor parks.

He had told NAN that the experts had been introduced to the union during the advisory enforcement.

“We have assigned to each park various sales companies and agents involved in the sales and fixing of speed limiters.

“There is no excuse for any of them in purchasing and fixing the devices,” he had said.