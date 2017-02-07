Jigawa: N35m to be spent to build classrooms for nomadic schools – Board

Advertisement

The Jigawa Government on Tuesday said it would spend N35 million in 2017 to construct seven additional classroom blocks for nomadic schools across the state.

According to The Executive Secretary of the state Nomadic Education Board, Alhaji Ali Manu, the project had been captured in 2017 budget and work would commence as soon as the estimate is passed by State House of Assembly and assented to by the Governor.

According to him, the classrooms would address inadequate infrastructure in nomadic schools in the state.

He said that the board had also concluded plans to build 50 temporary structures for transit nomads across the state.

The executive secretary stated that such structures would be made of moulded blocks and roofing sheets.

“We used to make use of trampolines for the transit nomads before but wind and rainstorm often destroy them and hence we move to what is known as dwarf structures,” he said.

Manu disclosed that in 2016, the sum of N13.1 million was spent to renovate four of the schools damaged by rainstorm.

According to him, no fewer than five communities had written to the board to demand for establishment of nomadic schools in their areas.

The executive secretary assured that such schools would soon be established and pledged government’s willingness to always give necessary supports to ensure that every citizenry was educated.