Kaduna: Police forms Special Tactical Squad to counter gangsterism

Advertisement

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday said it had formed a Special Tactical Squad to counter the menace of street gangs, cultism and other related crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview in Kaduna.

NAN reports that residents of Kaduna now live in fear following the resurgence of the gangs, especially in areas such as Rigasa, Sabon Tasha, Angwan Sanusi.

Mr. Abeh said the menace of the street gangs, locally known as, known for molesting and attacking innocent citizens with knives and other dangerous weapons, “would no longer be tolerated.”

Advertisement

“The new unit is also tasked with the responsibility of identifying and raiding all known black spots which serve as notorious hideouts for the gangs.”

According to him, the unit will intensify raids on the identified criminal hideouts and flash-points to ensure the safety and security of lives and property.

He also state that “a robust and elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies has been adopted by the Command to ensure crime free society.”

The police commissioner appealed to the public to continue to support the operations by availing the police with useful information that will assist in checkmating crime and criminality in the state.