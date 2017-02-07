President Buhari to return sooner than expected – Adesina

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return sooner than expected.

This is against the backdrop over the growing apprehension of the President’s health.

Mr. Adesina said the President will not only get well soon but will return to the country soon, asking Nigerians not to worry.

“In a communique to the National Assembly, the President did not disclose when he is coming back but the President may be coming back sooner than people think”.

Mr Adesina made this known on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily.

For two weeks Nigerians waited in anticipation for two nationwide protests, one in support of the government and the other against the government.

The pro-government and anti-government protesters converged at the unity fountain, Abuja. The anti-protesters are criticizing the government, saying that President Buhari has failed the citizens, on the other hand, at the same venue the pro-government protesters insisted that the Federal Government has fulfilled most of its campaign promises.

Mr Adesina said, “If Nigerians want to protest they can, but the security agencies also have their responsibilities which includes making sure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“So, while the citizens protest, the law enforcement agencies must also ensure that the law does not breakdown”.

Mr Adesina appealed for calm saying their protests have been heard loud and clear.

He further expressed concern on the fight against corruption, which was raised by the protesters, he lamented that corruption is a timeless and endless allegation in Nigeria.

“All subsequent government also have those allegations except those who didn’t fight corruption at all.

“The fact that those allegations are coming up, it should not surprise anybody.

“The government will not take us to where we were before, it was a false life, we were living a false life, we were running a false economy, everything about Nigeria was false.

“Rather, the government will build a new foundation which it is building now, so that the super structure that is built on the foundation will be enduring and that is what this government is doing,” he added.