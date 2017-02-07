Speed Limiter: FRSC to ensure full compliance in Bayelsa

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa said it will ensure full compliance of the Speed Limiting Device (SLD) by commercial drivers in the state.

According to the State Sector Commander, Mr Wobin Gora, the corps had deployed personnel to designated points in the state to fortify operations for enforcement of installation of the device by the commercial drivers.

“Yes, it is for commercial drivers for now because there are more road accidents involving them across the country.

“We have started mobile court sittings and right now, we have intensified the “Operation stop-and-check’ on vehicles.

“The operation started on Feb. 1 when the full enforcement commenced and we have booked and sanctioned several commercial drivers in the mobile courts,” he said.

The commander said that installation of the device was for the driver’s safety because it would help to reduce the rate of motor accidents on the roads.

“I urge all commercial vehicle owners to try to get the device because FRSC will continue to monitor the roads to ensure full compliance.

“We are not going to leave any persons unpunished; when we arrest you, you will be prosecuted in the mobile court,” the sector commander warned.