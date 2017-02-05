Nasarawa to commission international market soon – Commissioner

Advertisement

The Karu International Market in Nasarawa State will soon be commissioned to boost economic activities and create jobs, Mr Haruna Iliya, the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, has announced.

Iliya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Lafia that the market would shore up the state’s revenue base, reduce indolence among the youth and improve sales opportunities for rural farmers.

He, however, dismissed allegations that government was charging “very heavily” for the 5,000 shops at the market.

“Generally, I think the shops are the cheapest in the state. We charge N10,000 per year, for a square meter; so, a nine square meter shop is only N90,000 per annum.

Advertisement

“The cost depends on the square meter. A big shop with all facilities in Karu International market does not cost more than N40,000. Small shops are far less.

“The cost is not exorbitant, it is only that people will definitely complain. But you can cross check.”

He said that government was constructing markets across the state as part of its social responsibility to the citizens.

“It is not necessarily about money. We only want to boost the economy of the state and create business opportunities for more people,” he said.