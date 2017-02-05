Kwara govt implores Nigerians to promote peace

Advertisement

The Kwara State Government on Sunday urged all Nigerians to continue to play positive roles in sustaining peace and progress in the country.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira, made the call at the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Emmanuel Baptist Main and English Churches in Ilorin.

Kisira commended the church for its prayers, moral support ‎and spiritual backing especially to government programmes and activities in the state.

He noted that the full participation of the church in the just concluded two-day conference on Security and Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria was a demonstration of commitment to the well-being of the state.

The conference was organised by the state government to promote peace and ensure that it was not distracted.

“The church has maintained a consistent and enviable record of cordial relationship with the government and this cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

Advertisement

“The church has offered prayers, moral support, spiritual backing whenever the need arises; physical participation in government programmes is a demonstration of solidarity and unalloyed support to the government.”

He called on the Church not to relent in aggressive evangelism, Church planting, nurturing and mentoring programmes, promoting song ministration activities and providing for the needy and vulnerable, among others.

Kisira applauded the growth, development and progress the church had recorded, urging the leaders not to relent in meeting the needs of the people at all times‎.

Also, Rev. Victor Dada, President, Kwara chapter, Nigeria Baptist Convention‎, commended the Church for its physical and spiritual growth,stressing that it must not relent in the propagation of the gospel.

In his sermon titled “the Flying Eagle’’ Rev. Ademola Ishola, charged the Church to be dedicated and steadfast in the propagation of the gospel.

Ishola urged Christians to be active in church programmes and activities and also win souls for the Lord.