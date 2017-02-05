NEMA urges traders to observe fire safety measures in markets

Advertisement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday advised traders to observe fire safety measures in the markets to prevent fire outbreaks.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, gave the advice while presenting food items and building materials to victims of fire incidents in Nguru, Yobe.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri by Malam Sani Datti, spokesman of the agency, Sani-Sidi assured that the agency would continue to partner with stakeholders to prevent fire outbreaks in markets across the country.

“NEMA will continue to live up to its responsibilities by partnering with state governments to assist traders affected by fire incidents.

“This is necessary in order to show the Federal Government’s concern for its citizens.

“Market fire is among the major disasters that cause incalculable losses in the country.

Advertisement

“All hands must be on deck to put in place a robust disaster risk reduction programme that will be geared toward disaster prevention and mitigation in our environment,’’ Sidi said.

Meanwhile, the Senate Leader, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, has sympathised with the victims of the Nguru market fire disaster.

Lawan said that the relief assistance provided to the victims was meant to ameliorate their losses.

He promised to assist them to start off their businesses again.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the items presented to the market leaders included: 600 bundles of roofing sheet; 3000 pieces of ceiling boards; 100 bags of 3” nails and 100 packets of zinc nails.

Others are: 100 cartons of milk; 100 cartons of spaghetti; 100 bags of beans; 100 cartons of canned tomato and 100 bags of guinea corn.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fire outbreak occurred at the Nguru market on Dec. 22, destroying property worth millions of Naira.