Police parade dismissed soldiers for alleged turbine theft

No fewer than 13 persons including two dismissed soldiers, attached to Operation Doyle, battling the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state, have been paraded for alleged involvement in crimes including the theft of a gas turbine worth about 7.2 billion Naira, owned by the Bayelsa state government.

The Bayelsa state government had purchased these gas turbines to aid in the provision of electricity for the indigenes and residents of Etelebou community of Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

This, according to the government, was in order to complement the power output of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

The timely arrival of the Police made the arrest possible, while five trucks containing vandalized turbine, were recovered.

Asides those involved in the robbery, nine other suspects who were alleged to be involved in kidnapping were also paraded.

Meanwhile, the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuoquo, also disclosed the arrest of a car theft syndicate.

Although the Bayelsa state government has prescribed a death penalty for kidnappers, it is yet to be determined what the fate of the arrested suspects would be as they are yet to be officially declared guilty.