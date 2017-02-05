CJN: Niger Delta elders call for confirmation of Ononghen

Advertisement

Niger Delta leaders under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the name of Justice Walter Ononghen to the senate for confirmation as the Chief Justice of the Federation before the expiration of his acting period.

The Niger Delta elders who met at the residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Saturday night, decried the delay over Ononghen’s confirmation warned against altering existing precedence which usually makes the most senior justice at the Supreme Court to be appointed as the CJN.

Reading the a communique of the group, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, said “There have been agitations and a lot of questions asked as to why for the first time we have a situation where we have an acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, why after three months he has been asked to act, his name still hasn’t been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval or confirmation.

Advertisement

“There has been a lot of concern and as people of the Niger Delta and considering this is a Nigerian issue and particularly a Niger Delta issue because he is from the Niger Delta region, we decided that we will meet and look at this whole issue and we have come to a conclusion that there is a template for the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria and there is no reason whatsoever why we should expect that the president will deviate from that template.

“It has always been that the National Judicial Commission after all their investigations will make recommendation to the presidency; the president will forward the name and the National Assembly will confirm. “We expect that to be the case and we expect it to happen before the expiration of the period of his acting as Chief Justice of the Federation.”

They also hailed the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, over his recent visit to the Niger Delta. They nonetheless stated that he must dialogue with the Niger Delta leaders represented by PANDEF on the basis of the 16-point agenda already given to him.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said “that should be the basis for finding lasting peace solutions to the Niger Delta.”