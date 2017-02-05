Immigration service to re-jig directorates

Advertisement

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has concluded plans to re-jig its directorates in order to enhance its operations and service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

The new NIS spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja at a meeting with Interior Correspondents.

He said that a proposal had been forwarded by the NIS management to the Federal Government for the rearrangement of the Directorates and the creation of new directorates.

James outlined the proposed directorates as Passport and other Travel Documents, Visas and Residency, Investigation and Inspectorate, Border Patrol, Migration Finance and Administration, and Planning, Research and Statistics.

“The purpose of the rearrangement is to improve and re-equip the proposed Directorates, the department and schedules under them as the service embarks on the implementation of its strategic road map 2016-2019,’’ he said.

The spokesman disclosed that the NIS management retreat in 2016 in Kano had redefined the NIS core mandate to introduce institutional relevance, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), infrastructure and operational excellence.

He said that the NIS Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, has promised to ensure appropriate training for staff at all levels to improve efficiency.

James, therefore, called on the media and other stakeholders to join the NIS in its bid to enhance service delivery in line with international best practice.