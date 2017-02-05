PFN warns religious leaders against unguarded comment

Advertisement

National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev Dr Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians particularly religious leaders to desist from making unguarded statements that are capable of causing more crisis in the country.

Dr Omobude in a press statement by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, in Benin City, expressed displeasure over the ways and manners some influential Nigerians including eminent religious leaders dabble into issues that are inimical to national unity and cohesion.

He noted that what is required at this trying time in the country is for every Nigerian to engage in things that can reduce the challenges currently facing the nation.

‘‘Rather than increase the problems facing Nigeria, we should all join hands by doing things that will bring about peace, unity and development to our country” the PFN President stated.

Dr Omobude said it was highly disheartening the indiscriminate manners some Nigerians are fanning the embers of hatred and disunity, noting that what is desirable at this critical period in the nation is for Nigerians particularly religious leaders to be peacemakers and not troublemakers.

‘‘True leaders of the people, be they political, traditional or religious leaders are those who love and promote peace and not those who are insensitive to issues that are capable of tearing the nation apart” he said.

Dr Omobude further noted that the responsibility of building a virile nation should be the business of all Nigerians, stressing that there is need for all Nigerians irrespective of their political, religious and ethnic affiliations to live together in peace and harmony.

The PFN National President however called on the government to be accountable to the people by paying serious attention to the protection of lives and property.