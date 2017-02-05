Advertisement

The Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.), has insisted that only sustained peace will bring the expected development in the Niger Delta region.

Boroh spoke on Saturday when he paid an emergency visit to an ex-militant leader and Chairman, Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force, Africanus Ukparasia, popularly called ‘General’ Africa, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“The only way development can come to the Niger Delta region is for the enabling environment to be created first”, Boroh said.

The amnesty boss noted that Ukparasia and other former militant leaders, by virtue of their positions, had been given key roles to play to sustain the peace in the region.

He commended Ukparasia for securing the waterways and oil facilities in Bayelsa with his task force, adding that the Federal Government had always acknowledge the efforts of his outfit.

Boroh further pleaded with ex-agitators to continue to cooperate with the amnesty office, saying he was working hard to ensure the progress of the programme.

However, Ukparasia, on his part, implored the Federal Government to prioritize the development of the region and the welfare of the people as the only solution to the crisis.