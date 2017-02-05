Faulty aircraft report: Minister denies speaking on Buhari’s return

Advertisement

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has denied speaking on the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President is being expected in the country today and is also expected to resume work on Monday after a 10-day holiday in the United Kingdom.

Apart from the holiday, the President said he was also going to use the opportunity to attend to his health.

However, neither his handlers nor the Presidency has spoken on when he would return.

While the nation awaits his return, Mohammed said in a statement on Sunday, that the reports attributed to him claiming that the President won’t return because of faulty aircraft, was false.

The minister, in a statement by his aide, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, said he did not speak with anyone.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report quoting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying the President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

“The minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.”