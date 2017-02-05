Controversies over peace corps unnecessary – Akoh

Advertisement

The National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr Dickson Akoh, has said that the National Assembly was clear on the already passed Peace Corps Bill, frowing at the controversies being peddled by some individuals over the development.

Briefing newsmen at the Nnandi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after attending the 2017 United Nations Regular Session of the Committee of Non-Governmental Organisation held at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, said the Bill passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly is very clear and should not generated any heat.

“The Peace Corps Bill is very clear, the Senate passed the National Unity and Peace Corps Bill alongside ours. But the National Assembly passed the Peace Corps of Nigeria Bill as Nigeria Peace Corps with provision in clause 37 (g) that any organisation, body or association that demonstrate interest in being member should approach the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

“I know Mr President is at liberty appoint anybody to head the body, the controversies as seen today is totally unnecessary”, he stated.

Akoh also stated that the United Nations has approves the Peace Corps of Nigeria to attend its 2017 General Assembly, meetings and conferences.

According to him, Peace Corps of Nigeria is part of the Economic And Social Council of the United Nations which holds its regular session in January.

Akoh said the Corps missed the 2015 session due its engagement with National Assembly over the Peace Corps Bill but had to attend the 2017 session to ensure its annual accreditation is done with the World’s body.

“The United Nations approved seven annual grant pack for Peace Corps officers to attend all UN meetings and conferences including the General Assembly of 2017.

“At the Committee of Non-Governmental level, emphasis this year was focused on global partnership, synergy and cooperation involving civil society organisations in pursuance of the attainment of the 2013 development agenda”, he said.