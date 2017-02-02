Nigerian Army releases list of recruitment intake

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has announced the release of results for the 76 regular recruits intake Pre-Screening Examination.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by its Chief Administration, Maj Gen M.I. Alkali and posted on its Facebook page, on Thursday.

According to the post, the result of the examination which was conducted on January 7 2017 can be viewed on “www.narecruitment.org.”

The statement titled: “76 Regular Recruits Intake Pre-Screening Examination Result” reads, “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the result for the 76 Regular Recruits Intake Pre-Screening Examination which was conducted on Saturday 7 January 2017, is available on Nigeria Army Recruitment Portal. Www.narecruitment.org.

“All Candidates are to check the website and print out the PASSED CONFIRMATION PAGE.

“Only candidate with the print out will be allowed to participate in the zonal screening exercise scheduled for 19 February -3March 2017.

“Successful candidates from the pre-selection are to attend the zonal screening at the designated zonal for their respective states

“Candidates selected after the zonal screening exercise will commence training immediately at depot of the Nigerian Army in Zaria.

“Candidates are advised to come along with a pair of white uncrested vest, a pair of blue shorts, original and photocopy of their credential, writing materials, white canvass and white socks.

“Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise.”