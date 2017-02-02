Advertisement

Ex-NIMASA boss threatens to slap journalist taking pictures in court

Ex-NIMASA boss threatens to slap journalist taking pictures in court
Ex-NIMASA boss Patrick Akpobolokemi
Advertisement

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi has been caught, in a video footage trending on the internet, threatening to slap a female journalist in the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The device of the female reporter, who was taking photographs at the court premises, was pushed away by Akpobolokemi who went ahead to warn that he would slap her.

The ex-DG is standing trial for alleged corruption. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, accused him of defrauding the federal government to the tune of N795.2million.

Advertisement

In the undated video, Akpobolokemi is seen with one of his lawyers, and in the presence of some unidentified individuals. One of the men around him apparently drew his attention to the reporter who was trying to take some snapshots.

“Which one be this one na?” asked the man putting on a blue shirt with stripes.

“This is the premises of the court,” the reporter responded.

At this point, the former NIMASA boss moved closer to the journalist, using his right hand to block the camera as he asked: “Who are you now? Why should you just come here?”

“I am a member of the press. I can take pictures within the premises of the court,” the journalist responded.

Akpobolokemi then threatened: “I will just slap you now; I will slap you,” to which she replied: “No you cannot, sir. You cannot slap me. What’s that?”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.